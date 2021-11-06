Peter Andre's fans unnerved by spooky resemblance in new photo The star is a doting dad to four children

Peter Andre is a doting father to four children, and on Saturday he left fans wondering whether he'd shared a photo of his eldest son Junior instead of himself.

The father-of-four shared a selfie on his social media channels in which he wore a black top with red lining and a red cap. In his caption, he joked: "Saturday, sorry for the dirt on my cap," but it seems that many fans were more distracted by his youthfulness in the snap rather than any dirt that may have been on his clothes.

WATCH: Peter shares candid family comments

One bewildered fan wrote: "I thought it was Junior at first glance!" while a second added: "Wow looking at you I see your boy Junior."

A third agreed, saying: "Blimey! Can see Junior in you here. Have a fab weekend Pete," and a fourth observed: "Grown up Junior right here."

Alongside Junior, 16, Peter is also a dad to Princess, 14, Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, and it's clear that he dotes on them all.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! the star spoke about his worries as a parent, revealing that he "can't sleep" until he knows Junior is safely back home.

Fans could see the family resemblance

"I worry about the kids a lot," he admitted. "Junior got his moped recently - every night I can't sleep until he's home. I just cannot sleep. It doesn't matter where I am. I cannot sleep until I know he's safe. That's just the worry of a parent."

Explaining how he aims to keep his children safe, he said: "What really concerns me about Princess and Junior being on social media is the comments. I made Princess turn off her comments for a whole year. I don't think comments should be allowed on anything.

Peter is very close with his children

"I tried to show the kids an example of people who are loved, like Prince William or David Beckham, to prove to them that even people like them get attacked online. It doesn't matter what you do, trolls will find a way to say something bad about you – and that does worry me as a parent.

"One of the main things I try to teach them is not to read comments, or to just turn them off completely. You can't censor everything in life, but in my honest opinion, I think comments should be banned. It would make such a big difference because then you would just read, and talk amongst your family about things that concern you instead of leaving it online for the person it's about to analyse."

