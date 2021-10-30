Peter Andre shares thoughts on daughter Princess' first red carpet The family headed to the Pride of Britain awards

Peter Andre and his family were guests at the Pride of Britain awards, and as he appeared on the red carpet he made some surprising comments about daughter Princess.

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Andre details 'horrific breakdown' in his 20s - 'I was crying all the time'

When HELLO! asked about him bringing his family along, he joked: "This is Princess' first red carpet. It’s also the first and last time she'll EVER be glammed up!" Princess looked incredibly elegant at the event, as she styled out a shoulderless black dress, and carried stunning bag, which was on the end of a chain loop. Peter and Junior also looked incredibly dapper as the pair rocked some stunning suits, with Peter going for a black one and Junior opted for one in blue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter Princess heads back to school

Peter's wife Emily was breathtaking in a shimmering silver gown that sparkled so brightly it almost looked like a mirror.

MORE: Peter Andre left heartbroken after missing son Junior's big moment due to mystery bug

READ: Peter Andre hints at emotional reunion with parents - and daughter Princess reacts

The 48-year-old is very proud of his eldest daughter, and frequently shares this pride on his social media channels.

Earlier this month, he shared a photograph of his makeup-free daughter declaring her "beautiful" but then swiftly revised the post to remove the word.

Peter and Princess have a close bond

He originally started the social post by asking: "Can I have a more beautiful daughter?" and then switched it to say: "Can I be more proud?"

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Andre admits he 'doesn't sleep' worrying about son Junior

READ: Peter Andre's daughter Princess sends heartfelt message to terminally ill Nan

It is unknown why the pop star decided to change the focus of the post, but fans still couldn't help but compliment the 14-year-old on her appearance.

The pair often share supportive comments about each other

The changed caption reads: "Can I be more proud. I don’t know what she did to this picture, but one thing's for sure, she is NOT wearing makeup. And damn you made me look good. Anyways, love you so much @officialprincess_andre."

And Princess returns this pride, as she shared a sweet video of her dad on stage belting out one of his hit tunes and gushed: "So So proud of you dad @peterandre. Love you [heart emoji]."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.