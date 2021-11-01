Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan look completely different in new loved-up selfie The country singer was previously married to Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert delighted fans over the weekend with a new photo with her husband Brendan McLoughlin – and they both looked very different!

The fun selfie was posted on Instagram on Halloween and saw the pair channel Charlie and Maverick from Top Gun, the hit 1986 action drama movie.

The picture was taken outside their home in Nashville, Tennessee, with Miranda sporting a peroxide blonde wig, and the pair twinning in oversized aviators and khaki jumpsuits.

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert steals the show on stage

Fans adored their efforts for Halloween and many took to commenting on the post. "Hands down the best costume I've seen this year," one wrote, while another commented: "Dangg this is dead on!" A third added: "You two look fantastic."

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Miranda, with the release of her band Pistol Annies' debut Christmas Album last month.

What's more, Miranda was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall Of Fame last week, and she described it as an unforgettable day.

Miranda Lambert and her husband unveiled their fabulous Halloween costumes

In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer revealed just how much the achievement meant to her.

She wrote: "Tuesday October 26 2021 is a day I will never forget as long as I live. That is the day I got inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall Of Fame in Ft. Worth Texas.

"It is truly one of the greatest honors of my life. I am beyond grateful to join such an amazing group of women. "I'm still processing this and will be for a long time. Being part of this kick ass club has lit a new fire in me to keep pushing to be better.

"To keep learning new things and to hold on tight to the grit and determination it takes to achieve your goals.

"I have a long way to go to be half as cool the 200 plus cowgirls that have also been inducted over the years but I’m ready for the journey.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the @cowgirlmuseum for trusting me with this honor.

"Thank you to my family and close friends for joining me to celebrate and to Eleanor Green for nominating me. My heart is full."

Miranda was joined by her husband for the special event, who was by her side throughout.

The couple met on Good Morning America, where he was working on set as a security guard, and have been married since 2019.

