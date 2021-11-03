Miranda Lambert shares rare behind the scenes snap of life at home with husband We love their fall plans!

Miranda Lambert has revealed a small look at her home life with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

As the fall season hits, the family of two have begun cooking foods inspired by the weather, with 30-year-old Brendan taking out his skillet for a one-pot meal.

"Love when the hubs starts his fall cooking," the singer shared on Instagram alongside a picture of the dish which featured chicken wings and pasta.

Miranda met Brendan on Good Morning America in 2019, where he was working on set as a security guard and when the star was performing on the ABC news show with her band.

Opening up about the romantic tale, the star told New York Times: "My husband was doing security there [GMA] for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back."

They tied the knot after just three months of dating but have made their marriage a success, and recently celebrated Brendan's 30th birthday.

Miranda shared their dinner plans

Brendan was also on Miranda's arm in October to help her celebrate her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

"Tuesday October 26 2021 is a day I will never forget as long as I live. That is the day I got inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall Of Fame in Ft. Worth Texas," she shared to fans.

"It is truly one of the greatest honors of my life. I am beyond grateful to join such an amazing group of women. I’m still processing this and will be for a long time."

Miranda and Brendan celebrated together

Miranda added: "Being part of this kick ass club has lit a new fire in me to keep pushing to be better. To keep learning new things and to hold on tight to the grit and determination it takes to achieve your goals. I have a long way to go to be half as cool as the 200 plus cowgirls that have also been inducted over the years but I’m ready for the journey."

Miranda rocked a super cute black polka dot dress with a tiered skirt for the occasion and paired it with silver cowboy boots, and a large black buckle belt.

