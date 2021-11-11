Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette inundated with support and prayers after 'unbearable loss' The actress played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto

Former NCIS favorite Pauley Perrette has been inundated with prayers and supportive messages from fans after she shared a heartbreaking post on Twitter.

The former actress, who played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto until 2018, took to the social networking site to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the last year, including her father. Marking All Saints Day on November 8, Pauley shared a sombre photo of herself in a church surrounded by candles.

"It was #AllSaintsDay at church today. So much loss in the last year, it’s almost unbearable," the 52-year-old wrote.

"Lit candles for all those we are remembering. That one was for Dad. All blessings to all who are hurting. And the holidays are so hard, look after each other."

Fans rushed to comfort Pauley, with one responding: "You are such a beautiful soul. God bless you and give you the peace which surpasses all understanding. May you feel His arms holding you when you hurt. Much love and prayers for you Pauley."

A second said: "Love, hugs, and prayers to you, Pauley." A third added: "Oh sweet PauleyP thank you! I send prayers, comfort, hugs and love as you think of your Daddy, your Mama and all your loved ones in heaven."

Pauley lit a candle on All Saints Day in memory of her father

Pauley revealed earlier this year that her dad had sadly passed away following a battle with COVID-19.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Twitter, she penned: "I am the total Daddy’s Girl. Daddy is my whole world. My person that loves me SO MUCH, never judges me and always thinks I’m AWESOME even when I’m not.

"Daddy didn’t make it. #RIP my beloved daddy."

She added: "Last thing daddy said to me on this earth was about COVID, he said: 'Thangs not good. I keep fighting. U stay put don’t get near this stuff. It’s really bad'. I am HONORING HIS WISHES! His funeral is today. Imma #StayPut Love you Daddy. Rest In Peace That Passes All Understanding."

