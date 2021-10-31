Goldie Hawn has the best reaction to her grandchild's latest achievement The First Wives Club actress is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren

Goldie Hawn is surrounded by her loved ones in Los Angeles, with her children and grandchildren all within close proximity of each other – and she wouldn't have it any other way!

MORE: Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

The Hollywood star is her family's biggest cheerleader and recently paid a sweet tribute to her grandson Bodhi after he nailed it with his debut podcast appearance.

The 11-year-old appeared alongside his famous father, Oliver Hudson, on his popular Daddy Issues podcast.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances in the street with her son

Oliver shared a sweet photo of the pair of them chatting in their microphones while making the podcast, and wrote alongside it: "My fill in cohost for @daddyissuespod_ is my son bodhi! It’s worth a listen. The kid is a natural!! Sorry @joebuck but you have some competition!"

MORE: Goldie Hawn supports famous daughter-in-law during emotional end of an era

MORE: Goldie Hawn's family clip has everyone talking about Kurt Russell

Goldie was one of the first to comment on the photo, posting a series of hand raising and love heart emojis, alongside the message: "What a duo!!"

Goldie Hawn was proud of her son Oliver Hudson and grandson Bodhi

Many fans also commented on the picture, with the majority of them observing just how much Bodhi looked like his aunt Kate Hudson.

MORE: Goldie Hawn reacts as son 'breaks down crying' during family vacation

MORE: Goldie Hawn shows public support for famous family in heartfelt message

"He really looks like Kate in this pic," one wrote, while another commented: "I'm just going to go ahead and say it again because, Omg! Baby Kate!" A third added: "He looks just like his Aunt Kate in this pic!"

Goldie Hawn with her children and grandchildren

Oliver shares Bodhi, along with son Wilder, 14, and daughter Rio, eight, with his wife Erinn Bartlett. Goldie is also grandmother to daughter Kate Hudson's three children, 17-year-old Ryder, ten-year-old Bingham and three-year-old Rani.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's quirky hospital photo with son Oliver Hudson gets fans talking

READ: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren steal the show in adorable family vacation photo

The award-winning actress became a grandmother for the seventh time in December following the arrival of son Wyatt Russell's first child, Buddy.

The Hollywood star is incredibly close to her family

Wyatt shares Buddy with his actress wife Meredith Hagner, and the couple have so far kept their child out of the spotlight. Goldie enjoys nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

MORE: Goldie Hawn look sensational in black swimsuit during Greek getaway

RELATED: Goldie Hawn sunbathes in candid holiday photo with daughter Kate Hudson

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.