Power couple David and Victoria Beckham have made millions through their careers as a footballer and pop star respectively, but they've never forgotten their humble beginnings.

The parents-of-four have given back so much to charity, including organisations like Save the Children, UNICEF and the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Victoria is patron of her good friend Elton's foundation.

In 2014, she was also appointed UNAIDS International Goodwill Ambassador to support the UNAIDS vision of an AIDS-free generation. Her role particularly focuses on empowering women and children affected by HIV.

David, meanwhile, has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005. In 2015, he launched the 7 Fund for UNICEF to mark his tenth year in the role. The 7 Fund helps children around the world – especially girls – break down barriers like bullying, violence, child marriage and missed education that too often steal dreams away.

In early 2021, it was revealed that David had donated £1m to UNICEF, while last year during the height of the pandemic, Victoria announced that 20 per cent of all sales from her Victoria Beckham fashion empire would go to two food bank charities, Feeding America in the US and The Trussell Trust in the UK.

