David and Victoria's son Romeo Beckham relocates to Miami - and is following in his dad's footsteps The 19-year-old is a footballer for Fort Lauderdale CF

Romeo Beckham is currently living in Miami, having finished his studies in the UK earlier this year.

And now David and Victoria Beckham's son has officially revealed what's next for him – he is following in his dad's footsteps and becoming a footballer.

The 19-year-old shared a snap of himself training on the pitch on Wednesday and captioned it: "Focused."

Romeo has also updated his Instagram bio, revealing he is an "athlete" and is currently a "footballer for @fortlauderdalecf," a team that plays in the USL League One, the third-tier of American soccer.

Mimi and Romeo have been revealing how they keep their long-distance romance alive

Fans were quick to praise his career move, with one writing: "Feeling excitement for your career in football. Love to see more football posts."

A second added: "Bet you have made your dad so happy and proud. I'm sure he was desperate for one of his lads to follow him into football. You look really good too."

Last month, the teenager shared a picture of himself dressed in Fort Lauderdale CF's kit and wrote: "My passion."

Earlier this year, as the Beckham family spent part of lockdown in Miami, Victoria hinted at her son's future. "Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that's what he wants to do," Victoria told Vogue.

David and Victoria sent Mimi the hilarious gift as Romeo trains in Miami

Romeo seems to be in Miami on his own, as his parents and younger siblings Harper and Cruz are living in the UK. His eldest brother, Brooklyn, currently lives in Los Angeles with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

One person Romeo is definitely missing is his girlfriend of two years, Mimi Regan. Despite the distance, the couple seem to be making it work, thanks to David and Victoria.

Romeo's parents have sent Mimi two huge cutout pictures of their son, to keep her company while he's away. Sharing a picture of the hilarious present, Mimi wrote: "WHAT in the long distance??? Thank you for the transportation @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham. Miami -> UK."