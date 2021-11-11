Victoria Beckham shares cheeky derriere picture taken by husband David The footballer knows all the best angles

David Beckham has proved he is very much wife Victoria's ideal 'Instagram husband'. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 47-year-old fashion designer revealed she was chuffed that her spouse managed to capture the perfect snap of her peachy posterior whilst working out at their home gym in west London.

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's amazing home gym

"Workout with @davidbeckham (who always gets the best angles)," she remarked alongside the picture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham highlights sculpted figure in gruelling workout video

The photo itself showed the former Spice Girls star rocking sportswear from her Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection.

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham share glimpse inside romantic 22nd wedding anniversary

SEE: David and Victoria Beckham's enduring love story in photos

Earlier this week, Victoria announced a new fitness partnership with Reebok, as an extension of her collection with the brand.

Dubbed the Reebok x Victoria Beckham takeover series, it involves three "inspirational fitness pioneers" taking over Victoria's Instagram account for a day each, during which they will also host an exclusive virtual workout for Victoria's followers.

David took this snap of Victoria working out

"Introducing The Workout Sessions: a #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham takeover series," she wrote on social media. "Over the next week, three inspirational fitness pioneers will be taking over the @victoriabeckham account to share a day in their lives, plus an exclusive 15-20 minute workout in their personal style for you to DIY at home.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares photo from home gym in lime green lycra

"The Workout Sessions schedule: Monday 8th November: Workout with @TracyAndersonMethod. Wednesday 10th November: Workout with @TaylorRaeAlmonte. Friday 12th November: Workout with @JovanaRajacic. #TheWorkoutSessions @Reebok."

Victoria has a sportswear collection in collaboration with Reebok

In an earlier post, the British star shared a photo of herself wearing a piece from her collection, and wrote: "I'm so excited to reveal something I've been waiting to share with you! A new #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham takeover series called The Workout Sessions, where my channel will be handed over to three of my favourite fitness ladies, starting from tomorrow! Stay tuned for more… x VB."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.