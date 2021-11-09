Adele shares heartache over divorce from Simon Konecki in new song Hold On The singer filed for divorce in 2019

Adele has shared intimate new details about her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in her new song, Hold On.

In a snippet that features in Amazon's poignant Christmas advert, the singer expresses her heartbreak following her split as she sings: "I swear to god I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regress.

WATCH: Adele features in Amazon's emotional Christmas advert

"Every day feels like the road I'm on, might just open up and swallow me whole." In another lyric from the emotional song, Adele belts: "Let time be patient, let pain be gracious, just hold on, I will survive."

The advert, which was released on Monday, shares the touching story of a young woman who has been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adele and Simon began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son Angelo in 2012. The former couple tied the knot six years later in May 2018, but the singer filed for divorce in September 2019.

Adele and Simon split in 2019 but continue to live near one another

Since making her long-awaited comeback last month, the 33-year-old revealed that the album is about her son as she navigates life after her split from his father.

"The whole album is sort of dedicated to my son more than anything, but yeah it's about my relationship with his dad and with him," she explained on the Hits Radio Breakfast. "But also you know the relationship I have with myself and stuff like that."

She continued: "It's like you could be in, you know, discussion or disagreement or a full-blown row if you want, not that me and his dad ever used to do that.

"If you're the one that's sort of initiating the discussion, it'd sort of be like, 'Well hang on a minute, go easy on me, you know, it's not my fault.' So it's just sort of really about that in the way that, you know, the decision that I made really, so yeah."

