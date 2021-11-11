Adele offers new insight into relationship with Rich Paul after 'embarrassing' divorce The Easy On Me singer recently went public with her new romance

Adele has given the world a candid account into life following her "devastating" and "embarrassing" divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, confessing being back in the dating pool was a novelty experience.

The 33-year-old, who details her split in her new album 30, filed for divorce in September 2019 - but remains on good terms with her ex, whom she shares son Angelo with. Since the former couple parted ways, Adele has found love with US sports agent Rich Paul.

The new lovebirds met on a dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party years ago. Although Adele doesn't remember which song they danced to, she assumes it was something by her close friend Drake.

"I was like, 'You should play something else. I love Drake. But you should play something else,'" she recalled to Rolling Stone.

When news of their relationship broke, the singer confessed not many of her close ones knew about it. "I didn't really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself," she added. "None of them believed it!"

Adele has been dating sports agent Rich Paul since summer

She went on to describe her relationship with Rich as the most "incredible, openhearted, and easiest" she has ever been in. "I'm not frightened of loneliness anymore," the star continued.

However, reflecting on the end of her marriage to ex Simon, Adele confessed she was completely heartbroken. "It made me really sad," she explained.

"Then having so many people that I don't know, know that I didn't make that work... it [explicit] devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn't do a good job."

Adele and Simon split in 2019 but continue to live near one another

According to Rolling Stone, the star suffered "an intense few weeks of bed-bound anxiety" following the split - until the day of her 31st birthday in 2019.

"I felt quite hopeful," she said. "It was the first time I felt I'd had a really nice evening and I was OK being in the house and going to bed on my own. I was not excited, but I was looking forward to the next day."

