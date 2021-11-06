Adele sparks engagement rumours with new gold band on ring finger The singer has been dating sports agent Rich Paul since summer

Adele has been seen sporting a new ring on her wedding finger after returning to the UK this week for her highly-anticipated comeback show.

MORE: Adele shows off Hollywood transformation in glamorous black dress

As seen in photos obtained by MailOnline, the Grammy-winning singer stepped out wearing a gold band after enjoying a date night with boyfriend Rich Paul at a swanky Chinese restaurant in Mayfair, leaving many fans wondering whether the couple have taken their relationship to the next level.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele leaves fans shocked as she plays brand new song ahead of release

The pair first stepped out together back in July, when they were spotted at an NBA Finals game in Los Angeles, which sparked a huge reaction from fans who were delighted for the singer.

MORE: Adele reveals the most surprising celebrity memorabilia in $9.5million LA home

MORE: Adele makes rare revelation about her son Angelo after split from his dad Simon Konecki

They then went Instagram official two months later in September when Adele shared with her followers a stunning black and white snap of the two of them alongside a heart emoji.

Opening up about their relationship with the sports agent to British Vogue last month, she gushed: "He's great. He's so [expletive] funny. He's so smart, you know."

The singer has been dating sports agent Rich Paul since summer

She continued: "I did date before Rich, but they hated it. They'd find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together. Whereas he's not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it's consistent and considerate enough that I don't care who knows."

READ: I tried Adele's extreme three-workouts-a-day regime - and the results might surprise you

Adele returned to London this week ahead of filming a special show for her UK fans, which is due to be broadcast on ITV on 21 November. An Audience With Adele will see the iconic artist perform her current record-breaking No. 1 single, Easy On Me, as well as many more songs from her highly anticipated forthcoming album, 30.

The one-off concert, held at the legendary London Palladium, will also include performances of many of her classic hits and feature a number of special guests. Among those rumoured to be taking part are Elton John, Little Mix and Alan Carr.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox