David Muir's home photo during time away from GMA studios is too heartwarming for words Aww, precious little thing

David Muir certainly must have left an empty space at the Good Morning America studios while he's away on his latest jet-setting assignment.

However, his presence is being missed even more at home, as he shared a photograph showing that there's one member of his family who can't wait for him to return.

The ABC anchor posted a picture on Instagram of his dog, Axel, looking out through the glass window, as if emotionally waiting for someone to arrive.

David could clearly sense his mood and missed his four-legged companion as well, writing in the caption of the post: "Almost there."

Fans could feel Axel's longing for his owner and left several heart emojis in the comments section, as one wrote: "How sweet! He is waiting for his dad!"

Another commented: "Hi sweetie, you are so beautiful," with a third adding: "It's called unconditional love from you to him," and one saying: "Waitin for my Pops."

David shared a photo of his dog looking on as he's away from home on assignment

The Nightline star has been away from home for a bit now, first at the COP 26 global climate summit and since then, he has been shedding light on the emotional state of the children of Southern Madagascar.

David has participated in and led a series of reports on the condition of the region, affected by a climate-induced famine, and how hunger and malnutrition has grown.

He recently received an emotional update from the venture as he learned that his hard work had helped raise an astonishing amount of money for the cause.

The World Food Programme thanked David in a recent Twitter post which read: "Since @DavidMuir's detailed look at the world's first climate-induced famine in #Madagascar for @ABCNews last week, $3.2 million and counting has been raised. Please continue to support our efforts to help families like those in Madagascar."

Since @DavidMuir’s detailed look at the world’s first climate-induced famine in #Madagascar for @ABCNews last week, $3.2 million and counting has been raised.



🙏Please continue to support our efforts to help families like those in Madagascar. #KindnessDay — World Food Programme (@WFP) November 13, 2021

The anchor's recent efforts have helped raise a large amount for charity

Fans of the journalist have consistently thanked him for spotlighting these issues and have pledged to donate, helping the cause greatly.

