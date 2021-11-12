David Muir shares emotional post for heartfelt reason The former GMA star paid tribute to his ABC News colleague

David Muir doesn't post often on social media – but when he does, it certainly makes his fans sit up and pay attention.

The former GMA star took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a heartfelt tribute to his ABC News colleague, Stephanie Ramos, on Veterans Day. Stephanie served as a 1st Lieutenant in Iraq in 2008 and is now a United States Army Reserve Major alongside her role as a national correspondent for ABC News.

David reshared Stephanie's post on his Story, commenting on a sweet photo of her kitted out in her army uniform hugging one of her sons.

He wrote: "We salute you, Stephanie, and all of our veterans and service members [praying hands emoji]."

Stephanie's original post read: "Happy Veterans Day to all of my fellow service members (active duty + reserve) and to their families + employers who support them."

David reshared Stephanie's post with his own touching message

David often uses his social media to raise awareness of important issues, and earlier this month he left some fans in tears with an Instagram post highlighting the heartbreaking issue in Southern Madagascar where children are starving due to climate change.

But emotions spilled over further when he revealed that since his reporting on the dire situation, they have raised $1.8million for the children.

David's report on the children of Southern Madagascar has lead to $1.8million being raised

Alongside a photo of a little boy in the affected area of the world, he wrote in part: "No words. Truly grateful to all of you. @worldfoodprogramme says $1.8 million raised since our reporting on the children of Southern Madagascar."

His fans rushed to comment and wrote: "It was a beautiful and heartbreaking report. I hope it helps open people's eyes and empower us to protect our planet," while another added: "David thank YOU for covering this need and raising awareness in the plight of the children of Madagascar. Without your coverage, donors would not know and would not give. Thank you!"

