David Muir looks so different in teenage throwbacks - and he's all legs Then and now!

David Muir has had his career in journalism on his mind since he was just a child and he proved it with the best throwback photo we could have asked for.

The 20/20 host delighted fans when he shared a pair of snapshots from his youth with one showing him interning at a local television studio.

MORE: David Muir has heartfelt exchange with somone very special as he celebrates his birthday

David, 48, posted the images of himself on Instagram and not surprisingly, he looked so different.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Amy Robach shows off her impressive cooking skills

In the first image, David looked right at home as he posed behind a news desk and in the other he looked a little awkward, standing in a yard.

He was yet to perfect his signature pose, in which he turns his head slightly away from the camera.

MORE: David Muir shares terrifying home photo at his $7million property

SEE: David Muir delivers incredible news says he's 'truly grateful' as some fans brought to tears

Instead, he looked straight down the lens and appeared to be a little unnerved at the photo ops.

David shared the fun throwback

David has spoken about his passion for his career being sparked from an early age and how his parents - despite their divorce - supported him together wholeheartedly.

He built his own news station from cardboard boxes in his living room, and he never missed the evening news.

MORE: Is David Muir leaving ABC News?

SEE: David Muir's dashing dad is his double in remarkable throwback photo

"I didn’t care. I thought Peter Jennings was the James Bond of evening news," he told People.

David looked right at home

He spent any extra time he had interning and is forever grateful to his dad, Ronald Muir, and mom, Pat Mills, for driving him to his ventures.

David opened up in an interview with Syracuse.com and said: "One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks.

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.