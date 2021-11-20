David Muir shares his 'honor' with fans as he hosts special occasion Incredible work!

David Muir shared with fans how he was "honored" to have hosted the Annual Press Freedom awards by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The news anchor took to social media to share snaps from behind-the-scenes, rocking a smart yet classic black suit for the occasion.

"Honored to host the @committeetoprotectjournalists 31st Annual Press Freedom awards," he shared.

"The work they do to protect journalists risking their lives around the world is humbling and necessary."

Colleagues including Deborah Roberts and Juju Chang were quick to congratulate him on the gig, with one fan thanking him for "always ending your newcast with someone to make us all feel better in these sad times".

The Nightline star has been away from home for several weeks, first at the COP 26 global climate summit in Glasgow, UK, and then shedding light on the emotional wellbeing of children in Southern Madagascar.

His work has focused on reporting on the condition of the region, and in particular climate-induced famine, and David thanked people for their generosity, writing: "No words. Truly grateful to all of you.

"@worldfoodprograme says $1.8 million raised since our reporting on the children of Southern Madagascar."

He later received an emotional update from the World Food Programme.

"Since @DavidMuir's detailed look at the world's first climate-induced famine in #Madagascar for @ABCNews last week, $3.2 million and counting has been raised. Please continue to support our efforts to help families like those in Madagascar," they tweeted.

