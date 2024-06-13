Taylor Swift drops bombshell about end of Eras Tour in 2024 amid reports of 2025 dates

Taylor Swift's record-breaking billion-dollar juggernaut Eras Tour will officially come to an end in 2024. Despite repeated reports that the pop star has been considering adding further dates in 2025, the 34-year-old shared with fans live on stage that the tour is going to end in 2024.

As she performed the 100th show of the tour on June 13, 2024, in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Taylor took some time ahead of singing the ten-minute version of "All Too Well" to speak to the crowds in the stadium and those watching on live streams.

© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 Taylor Swift (C) performs at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland

"This is actually the 100th show of the Eras Tour, [and that] absolutely blows my mind. It doesn't feel like a real statistic to me because this has definitely been exhausting [and] all encompassing but [the] most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life," she began.

"That's what I want to say to you. And I think, a lot of you are like, 'How are you going to celebrate 100 shows?' And for me, that celebration of the 100th show, for me, means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself, and admitted that this tour is going to end in December, like that's it."

"That feels so far away from now but then again it feels like we just played our first show on this tour, because you have made this so much fun for us," she continued, adding that "this tour has really become my entire life".

"It's taken over everything: I think I once had hobbies, but I don't know what they were anymore because all I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear," Taylor said.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift serves up some major custom outfits on stage during her Eras Tour

"And when I'm not on the stage I'm dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys,. And you have done so much to be with us, right? You've made plans so far in advance, you planned what you were going to wear, you memorized lyrics, you got yourself here, you figured out parking, you figured out transportations, and I wanted to the spend 100th show thinking about that and living in this moment with you, and being here with you."

© Getty Images Taylor performs on night one of the Eras Tour

The tour began in Glendale. Arizona on March 17, 2023. She toured America for five months, playing three shows a week in various cities, before she headed to South America. In 2024, the tour went international visiting Asia, Australia and Europe.

The Eras Tour will return to North America for five dates in November and December 2024, with the final date being in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.

The three-hour long show features over 45 songs spanning ten of Taylor's 11 albums; her debut self-titled album does not have its own section in the set list, but she occasionally sings songs from her early days in the surprise acoustic song section.

In May 2024 the set list changed following the release of The Tortured Poet's Department, with Folklore and Evermore being combined to one set – called Folkmore – and several other songs being cut to allow for seven songs from TTPD to join the show.