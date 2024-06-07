Taylor Swift halts Edinburgh show to help fans — and deal with a major hand cramp

The Errors Tour is back! As Taylor Swift resumed the Eras Tour in Edinburgh, Scotland on Friday June 7, the singer was forced to interrupt her show twice to help fans, and then again when she found herself with a hand cramp while playing the acoustic guitar.

Earlier in the night she called out to security to help fans, and then midway through the first song on her acoustic set, "Would've Could've Should've" she stopped for almost a minute as she told security guards in the crowd to help fans whom she could see were in trouble.

"Right there in front of me… [I'm] going to keep playing until somebody notices... right there, I am just going to keep playing until someone helps them," she half sang and half said into the microphone, pointing her guitar in the right direction.

© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland

"I will keep singing this song... we are not going to keep singing but we will just keep talking… just let me know…. I could do this all night," she quipped before being satisfied that the fans had been helped.

However, 30 seconds later, she was forced to stop again when she got a hand cramp.

"My hand has frozen in a weird cramp," she laughed before stopping to massage her hand. "I'm going to do some warm ups.. This is so embarrassing, it really is."

She then continued to sing a mash-up of "Would've Could've Should've," and "I Know Places" on the guitar, and a second mashup of "Tis The Damn Season," and "Daylight" on the piano.

© Getty Images Taylor has returned to the stage in the UK

Fans and Taylor have jokingly branded the tour the Errors Tour due to various errors which have occurred over the past year, from wardrobe malfunctions, in-ear monitors failing and trap doors refusing to open.

For her three week stay in the UK and Ireland, where she will perform 13 dates, it has been reported that the 34-year-old pop princess has booked a £3.3 million countryside abode for the duration.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS24 The UK dates include a new set for TTPD

The property is said to be a stone's throw away from celebrity-favorite hotspot Soho Farmhouse, located near Chipping Norton, so Taylor can also count A-list couple Victoria and David Beckham among her neighbors during her stay.

The UK leg of her Eras tour will see Taylor perform in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, with London dates in mid-June, before she returns to the European mainland in July and then concluding with a run of five more dates at Wembley Stadium in Londontg