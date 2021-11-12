Robin Roberts says she's so grateful as she gives touching tribute to someone very special Some fans were moved to tears

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts gave thanks to her late father on Thursday in a heartfelt tribute which sparked a huge response.

The popular TV host remembered her dad, Lawrence E. Roberts, and the service he provided for the country on Veterans Day.

Robin shared a black and white photo of her father in his airforce uniform and wrote a touching message.

WATCH: GMA star Robin Roberts shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father on Father's Day

"My beloved father began his military career as a Tuskegee Airman," she wrote. "Serving more than 30 years and retiring as a full Colonel in the #AirForce. Grateful to all veterans and their devoted families today & every day. #veteransday."

Fans sent heart and praying hands emojis and many thanked Robin for sharing the message on such an important day.

"A remarkable man. And his daughter is pretty remarkable too," wrote one, while a second added: "A great man whom we owe so much to your wonderful father. God bless him and thankful for his service and the beautiful family he raised."

Robin shared a photo of her late father for Veterans Day

There were some teary emojis and messages too and Robin had clearly made an impact with her post.

Robin comes from an incredibly close family and has a strong bond with her three siblings.

They were recently reunited for a sad reason as they attended the funeral of one of their cousins.

Robin and her siblings

But despite the unfortunate circumstances, Robin was thrilled to be by her sister and brother's sides.

She shared a photo with her siblings and captioned it: "Reunited and it feels so good to be with my sibs. We're together to join family/friends of our dear Cousin Frank who recently passed away….today we gather to celebrate his incredible life."

