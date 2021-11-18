Robin Roberts' unexpected proposal gets seal of approval from GMA co-stars - but it's not what you think What is going on here?

Robin Roberts was on the receiving end of a very special proposal on Wednesday and fans got a sneak peek at the moment with an Instagram photo.

But it wasn't her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, down on one knee, it was her GMA co-star, T.J. Holmes.

The Good Morning America duo looked like a happy couple in the snapshot shared by T.J. in which Robin looked shocked as the star smiled up at her.

WATCH: Robin Roberts gives tour of colorful home she shares with girlfriend Amber Laign

He explained all in the caption which read: "'Robin Roberts, will you … anchor with me?' And she said yes, y'all!!!"

T.J. elaborated when he wrote: "True story and actual photo. Weeks ago, when we knew my dear @ajrobach was going to be out for 2 weeks on her Antarctica assignment, I asked a few big-name ABC colleagues to co-host with me.

"@robinrobertsgma was my first ask. And of course, I asked in a manner befitting a queen. I proposed … and today was our wedding day."

T.J. shared the fun moment with Robin

The show's chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee, was one of the first to react to the fun post when she played along by writing: "Best wishes to you both," alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

Other ABC staff commented: "Can I be the flower girl?" and more teased: "At long last."

Of course, a wedding proposal isn't on the cards for the co-hosts as T.J. is happily married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, and Robin has been in a relationship with partner, Amber, for 16 years.

Robin and Amber have been together for 16 years

They recently marked their anniversary, where they paid gushing tributes to each other online.

The couple first met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. They live apart during the week, something Robin previously joked was a secret to their happy long-lasting relationship.

The journalist opened up about her living situation in her book, Everybody's Got Something, in 2014.

The GMA crew have a wonderful bond

While the TV star is based in Manhattan during the weekdays so that she is close to the ABC studios, Amber lives full-time at their home in Connecticut.

She wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

Robin and T.J. won't be presenting GMA3: What You Need to Know together for too long though, as his co-host, Amy Robach, will be returning from her Antarctica expedition imminently.

