Jennifer Grey shares incredibly rare photo of lookalike daughter Stella to mark special occasion The Dirty Dancing star is a doting mother

Jennifer Grey couldn't have been prouder on Saturday as she looked back over the past two decades of her life.

The Hollywood star was in a reflective mood as she marked her only daughter Stella's 20th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the doting mom shared a gorgeous headshot of her lookalike child, alongside a heartfelt message.

"I love this person. Happy birthday my darling Stella. This is 20 @stellagregg slow yer roll, it's going too fast!"

Jennifer Grey shared a rare photo of daughter Stella to mark her birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many wishing Stella a happy birthday, while others were left in disbelief over just how quickly she had grown up. "20???" one simply wrote, while another commented: "Twenty? How is this possible?" A third added: "Double decades – how did this happen?"

Jennifer shares Stella with her ex-husband Clark Gregg, who she was married to between 2001 and 2020.

The pair split after 19 years of marriage, and Jennifer revealed in an emotional Instagram pot in July last year that they had decided to end their marriage after initially separating back in January.

Jennifer Grey with her ex-husband Clark Gregg and daughter Stella

The actress posted a photo of herself with her arms wrapped around Clark, and revealed that they were both "totally crying" as they broke the news to followers.

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," she wrote.

Stella with her famous mom

"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised – Jennifer & Clark. P.S totally crying as we post this."

The pair tied the knot in July 2001, a year after they began dating. Jennifer and Clark are both doting parents to Stella, and while she is quite private, the actress occasionally shares pictures of her daughter on social media.

Stella, meanwhile, has become a star in her own right after appearing in several productions over the years. In 2013 she starred alongside her dad in the comedy Trust Me, and in 2017 she appeared in the television series Marvel's Agent of SHIELD.

