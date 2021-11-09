Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's epic playroom for baby Noa revealed The Countdown star posed inside the room with daughter Maven

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are settling into life as a family of four after introducing their second child to her new home.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's quirky home to welcome new baby

The couple, who are already parents to daughter Maven, welcomed a baby daughter called Noa last week, 15 days after her due date. Luckily, the Countdown host and Strictly Come Dancing professional have a spacious house that is perfect for a young family, including the cutest playroom. Rachel shared a peek inside the space back in May when she posed for a photo with Maven who was sitting on a dinosaur rocking horse.

Rachel Riley shares the cutest video of baby Maven at home with Pasha

The room is decorated with plush brown carpets and beige paint with one feature wall complete with patterned wallpaper – perfect for keeping children's mess hidden.

Furniture wise, wooden dressers offer plenty of drawers for Rachel and Pasha to organise their children's toys. On top of one, a large house plant adds a splash of greenery to the room and a set of numbered blocks sit ready for Maven (and eventually Noa) to play with.

The Countdown star posed for a photo in Maven's playroom

The rest of their beautiful family home is packed full of bright colours and quirky pieces, including lilac carpets on the stairs in the hallway and a burgundy velvet sofa in the living room.

Rachel proudly announced she had given birth to her second child on Monday afternoon, and said: "We have some news…! Introducing Pasha's newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!

The couple recently welcomed their second child, Noa

"She's totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign."

The new mum-of-two confirmed her second child is a 'rainbow baby', which means a baby born following a miscarriage. "Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well," she added.

"Ps thanks too to my namesake @rachelrileyuk for the lovely rainbow baby clothes for our gorgeous rainbow baby. Our family feels complete now she's here."

