Rachel Riley celebrates incredible news following birth of second child

Rachel Riley has only just welcomed her second child, but on Thursday she was heading onto her Instagram Stories to share some exciting news.

Sharing a cover of her book, she revealed that the publication was now available on Audible as an audiobook, and would be free for the next 30 days. "Out today on audiobook!!! [sic]" she enthused in the caption. She also gave her followers a humorous insight into the recording process, with the audio version having been recorded while she was 39 weeks pregnant.

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares exciting news ahead of baby's birth

She reshared an old tweet, in which she stood in the studio wearing a red jumper covered in stars. At the time, she wrote: "Just recorded the audiobook of my new maths book 'At Sixes and Sevens'!

"Only issue was noticing how full of gas I am at 39 weeks pregnant sitting in front of a mic for 3 days. Thankfully sound engineer Matt has promised to remove all the burps from the finished version."

And the Countdown presenter was able to inform fans that was the case, as she then joked: "Am assured all burps are gone!"

Rachel had some exciting news to share with fans

Rachel announced that she was writing a book earlier this year, with the 35-year-old aiming to help adults understand the sometimes tricky subject.

Part of the synopsis reads: "Discover how to divide and conquer, make your decimal debut, become a pythagoras professional and so much more with these easy-to-learn tips and tricks.

"Packed full of working examples, fool-proof methods, quirky trivia and brainteasers to try from puzzle-pro Dr Gareth Moore, this book is an absolute must-read for anyone and everyone who ever thought maths was 'above' them.

"Because the truth is: you can do it. What's more, it can be pretty fun too!"

At Sixes and Sevens, Rachel Riley, £0.99, Amazon

Rachel and husband Pasha Kovalev welcomed their second child last week, and earlier this week she shared some stunning, never-before-seen pictures of the couple.

Ahead of appearing on BBC Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, she uploaded a series of snaps, showing some behind-the-scenes action with her husband Pasha Kovalev.

"This was so much fun to film, not least because Pash and I got to travel round my old stomping ground in Essex! @AntiqueRoadTrip," she tweeted. "Starting at 7pm on BBC2, me and the brilliant @DavidHarperTV, vs Pash and @paulm_presenter buying antiques - who's your money on!?"

