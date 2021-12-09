Michael Strahan left disappointed following unfortunate space adventure update We're rooting for you Michael!

Michael Strahan revealed on the latest instalment of Good Morning America that he had some unfortunate news that left him disappointed.

It was announced that the Blue Origin space flight that he was part of that was due to depart on December 9 had been delayed by two days because of unfavorable wind conditions.

He appeared on GMA to talk to his co-hosts about the postponement, joking that it was "torture" to wait for so long.

"Waiting is the hardest part, and our wait just got a little bit longer," he continued, explaining how they were notified of the delay midway through their last day of training.

"At first we were disappointed by it, of course. We just felt days ago that we were ready to go and let this happen," he said. "We're just as excited to go on Saturday, safety is of the utmost concern here."

The GMA Instagram page shared the excerpt of his on-air conversation, captioning the post: "#BlueOrigin #space flight delayed: @MichaelStrahan and crew will finish training as planned with liftoff now scheduled for Saturday. We can't wait for launch!"

Fans reacted with support, with many sending raised hands and heart emojis and one writing: "Bummer. But safety first," and another saying: "Good luck Michael."

Michael shared his disappointment regarding the delay of his space flight

While the TV personality will be undergoing more training in Texas, he did delight fans with a more positive update as he shared that his family was with him while he prepared.

He took to his own social media to share a rare snapshot of himself with his three older kids and his mother at his Texas training facility.

He wrote: "Having a blast (see what I did there?) with my oldest kids and my momma in Van Horn, Texas," and fans quickly began gushing.

One commented: "Lovely picture. Nothing is more important than family," and another said: "The launch delay gives you more family quality time! Enjoy."

The GMA host was joined in Texas by his family

A third added: "Have a beautiful flight! What an exciting adventure!!! Can't wait to see it on tv," with many others wishing him luck on his upcoming adventure as well.

