Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella reveals act of kindness for cause close to her heart in rare video

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan took to Instagram to share a rare video of his daughter Isabella preparing for an incredible act of kindness close to her heart
Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella is following in her dad's footsteps with her charity work, and she's currently helping a cause close to her heart.
The Good Morning America star's teenager appeared in a rare Instagram video on Thursday, showing her inside the family's New York home as she fed treats to their pet dog Enzo.
In the footage, Isabella was seen giving Enzo a homemade dog treat ahead of a bake sale to raise money for dogs in animal shelters.
Enzo looked more than happy with the treat, proving that the taste test was successful.
Proud dad Michael watched on as he filmed them, and shared the video with his fans along with the caption: "Last night Enzo gets to taste test @isabella.strahan's 'underdog' club at school… they will bake and donate treats to shelters after school this week!"
Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella is raising money for a dog shelter
Enzo is a much-loved member of Michael's family and often appears in sweet photos on the star's Instagram account.
The former football star also occasionally shares photos of his twins Isabella and Sophia online, who split their time between his home and their mom's, Michael's ex-wife Jean Strahan.
The GMA co-anchor is also father to older children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.
Michael with his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella
Michael's twins were there over the weekend to cheer him on as he was awarded one of sporting's greatest achievements – a jersey retirement.
The sporting hero was joined by Isabella and Sophia, along with his proud mom, among those who came to cheer him on at the special ceremony.
Michael was told about his jersey retirement in a special episode of Good Morning America back in September.
The GMA star with his beloved pet dog Enzo
The star received a sweet surprise live on air as his former teammates jumped out in the studio, all dressed in his iconic 92 jersey.
"I realize what was going on as they would never wear my jersey unless there was a reason that they didn't love me that much," he said at the time.
"I will tell you this, it wouldn't be possible without these three, they were all very instrumental in my career. I know Eli [Manning] is getting his jersey retired as well."
He then joked: "I carried all three of these guys throughout their career so it works out perfectly!"
