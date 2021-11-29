Robin Roberts shares reflective post following incredible vacation with partner Amber Laign The Good Morning America star was feeling bittersweet at the end of her holiday

Robin Roberts enjoyed an incredible few days away with her partner Amber Laign, and more than understandably was a little reluctant to come home!

MORE: Robin Roberts shares emotional details of new job in poignant post

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Monday to share a gorgeous photo of herself posing on the beach, alongside the caption: "Leaving my happy place and heading home. Don't be sad that it's over, be glad that it happened."

The 61-year-old then shared another picture of herself and Amber soaking up the sun out at sea.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts' poolside celebrations with Amber Laign

Robin and Amber had spent several days over in Key West, Florida, somewhere they often go.

MORE: Robin Roberts celebrates her birthday with gorgeous poolside bash

MORE: Robin Roberts shares a look inside her Scandinavian-inspired living room at her country home

During their time away, the GMA co-anchor shared several snapshots from their adventures, including a beautiful sunrise photo looking out onto the ocean.

It's been a whirlwind few days for Robin, so it's little wonder that she's feeling bittersweet about getting back to reality. Not only did she mark Thanksgiving, but she also celebrated her 61st birthday.

Robin Roberts shared a reflective post following her vacation with partner Amber

Robin's birthday was last week and her close friends and Amber all made sure that she had a day to remember.

MORE: Robin Roberts' unexpected proposal gets seal of approval from GMA co-stars - but it's not what you think

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer pays Robin Roberts the ultimate compliment with emotional message

The star posted a video of her birthday meal, as she received a show-stopping cake. In the caption, Robin got reflective as she revealed that she had blown two kisses to her late mother and father before blowing out the candles on the cake.

"Appreciate all the thoughtful birthday wishes…bless you all! "Blowing two kisses heavenly to my beloved momma and father," she wrote.

Robin and Amber had the best time in Florida

Robin has had an incredible year, and her relationship with Amber has never been stronger either. The couple experienced living together full time for the first time in their relationship during the pandemic.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares health update on beloved family member as fans send love

MORE: Robin Roberts marks end of an era with partner Amber as she returns to GMA studio

Robin moved to her country house in Connecticut for several months where she remotely hosted GMA from her basement at the height of the pandemic.

Usually, Amber lives there, but Robin only spends the weekends there, as she is based in New York during the weekdays for work at GMA.

The GMA star has been dating Amber for 16 years

She told People magazine that the key to their new way of life during those months was patience.

MORE: Michael Strahan praises ex-wife in heartfelt post about their daughter

MORE: Robin Roberts wows in poolside photo with partner Amber to mark special celebration

"We spent more time together this year than in the previous 15 years combined," she told the publication back in April.

"We've never been stronger!" She continued: "I remember when I packed up part of my dressing room here [in New York] and headed home to Connecticut a year ago. I'm glad I packed a lot of patience."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.