Kevin Clifton doesn't know how to react to girlfriend Stacey Dooley's amazing new look The star looks so glam!

Kevin Clifton has been one doting boyfriend to Stacey Dooley recently sharing several gorgeous photos of his beloved.

And on Thursday he shared another one, although this time he appeared to be perhaps a little bemused with Stacey – but we thought she looked glam. The star, who loves using recycled fashion, looked almost unrecognisable as she hit the streets in a jaw-dropping brown fur coat that nearly swallowed her, and she decided to pair the item with a knitted balaclava that would've made Tom Daley proud.

The Stacey Sleeps Over presenter did have some more conventional clothing during her trip, as she paired the look with some white sunglasses, black trousers and some trainers sporting a unique design.

"Now she's bought a balaclava," Kevin captioned the post, which saw his girlfriend in her sensational look and flashing a peace sign at the camera.

Stacey was one of the first to respond as she joked: "So supportive of my sartorial choices," while another fan enthused: "LIVING FOR THIS CONTENT."

A third said: "Stacey looks good whatever she's wearing," while a fourth wrote: "This is how you make a balaclava look glam. Fabulous, love it."

Stacey looked so glamorous

Kevin has been sharing plenty of photos of Stacey recently, including a romantic one of the pair together as they enjoyed a snowy holiday.

In the photos, the couple were both wrapped up warm in some jackets and hats as Stacey flashed a peace sign at the camera.

A second shot saw her staring in wonderment at the snowy landscape as she stood in front of a cabin.

The couple have been enjoying a romantic holiday

And Stacey had the best response as she teased: "This has become a Stacey appreciation page. And we are all here for it."

Other fans also loved the gorgeous images, as one enthused: "Stace looks like a little gnome! She's in her happy place," and a second added: "Love this, you look so relaxed and happy."

A third hoped the pair would enjoy the festive season, as they wrote: "Have the best Christmas and take care of yourselves, you lucky pair," but one went further and commented: "Come on Kevin make our year and propose!"

