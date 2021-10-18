Stacey Dooley floored by surprise cakes featuring Kevin Clifton The BBC star is currently filming DNA Family Secrets

Stacey Dooley was left "floored" on Sunday after being surprised with a box of cupcakes – and just wait until you see the icing.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of the gift with her 990k followers, Stacey said: "I'm literally floored. So we are filming again today for DNA Family Secrets and one of our incredible contributors has made us all cupcakes."

The delicious bakes weren't just any sweet treat, as every single cupcake was iced with an edible printed photograph of members of the team.

Stacey filmed the box of cupcakes, revealing several of them had her own face on – as well as one with an adorable photo of her and fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton.

Fans were quick to react to the heartwarming post, rushing to the comments to share their love for the impressive bakes.

Several of the cupcakes featured Stacey's face on them

"These are so cute! I want them for my birthday," wrote one fan, whilst another commented: "Ahh that's beautiful."

Spotting the adorable photo of Stacey and her partner Kevin on one of the cupcakes, a third fan penned: "You and Kevin are deffo made for each other [heart emoji]".

It's not the first time this month Stacey has taken to Instagram to share details of celebrations. The star shared a glimpse inside partner Kevin's birthday celebrations on Wednesday - including a rather unusual culinary treat.

The Glow Up host shared a black and white snapshot and revealed: "For my Kev's birthday dinner… Chocolate pasta."

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019

Kevin and Stacey first met when they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and confirmed their romance a few months after winning the competition.

While it's clear that the pair are completely smitten, fans shouldn't expect to hear wedding bells in the near future. The presenter previously joked that she won't tie the knot with Kevin because he would "end up divorcing her".

During an episode of her W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Stacey confessed she is in no rush to marry the professional dancer, who has been married three times.

"Kev and I have been together for two years," explained Stacey. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

