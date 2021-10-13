Stacey Dooley reveals Kevin Clifton's VERY unusual birthday treat She also shared her sweet nickname for the Strictly star

Stacey Dooley was determined to pull out all the stops to give boyfriend Kevin Clifton a special birthday this week.

Former Strictly pro Kevin turned 39 on 13 October and took to Instagram to share a throwback photo and joke about a potential career.

The snapshot shows Kevin as a little boy wearing a football kit and stood with his arms crossed in front of a goal. His foot is resting on a ball as he beams for the camera. "39 today! Pretty sure the dream of being a footballer is over!" he wrote.

Stacey, 34, was among the first to comment on the post as she revealed her sweet nickname for her beau. "My angel," she wrote, along with a series of red love hearts. "Happpppppy birthday sweetheart."

Kevin shared a sweet throwback snap in celebration of his birthday

Meanwhile, over on her Stories, Stacey shared a glimpse inside the birthday celebrations - including a rather unusual culinary treat. The Glow Up host shared a black and white snapshot and revealed: "For my Kev's birthday dinner… Chocolate pasta."

Kevin and Stacey first met when they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and confirmed their romance a few months after winning the competition.

Stacey shared a glimpse inside their celebrations on her Stories

While it's clear that the pair are completely smitten, fans shouldn't expect to hear wedding bells in the near future. The presenter previously joked that she won't tie the knot with Kevin because he would 'end up divorcing her'.

During an episode of her W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Stacey confessed she is in no rush to marry the professional dancer, who has been married three times. "Kev and I have been together for two years," explained Stacey. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

The pair first met on the 2018 series of Strictly

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

