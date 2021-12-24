Holly Willoughby details 'tough' Christmas after being separated from her parents last year The This Morning host is incredibly close to her parents

Holly Willoughby has reflected on last year's Christmas, revealing it was difficult to be apart from her parents for the first time during the annual festivities. The This Morning host revealed that her mum Linda and dad Brian travelled to Sussex to be with her sister Kelly.

Due to last year's tiering system and other COVID restrictions, Holly was heartbroken she couldn't spend the festive season with her parents.

"It was tough, we had never not had a Christmas day together before," she told The Mirror. "There were parts of it which were lovely because I was with the family, but there is no doubt that I missed being with them as well."

The 40-year-old remained in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven.

Looking ahead to this Christmas, Holly added: "You want to be with all of your family on Christmas Day and you revert to being a kid yourself, and I wanted to see my mum and dad, so to be with my Mum and Dad on Christmas day at ours this year will be lovely."

The TV star is incredibly close to her parents

On Saturday, Holly will team up with Phillip Schofield to host a special Christmas version of This Morning. At one point, Phillip gets emotional as he blew a kiss to Holly, who said: "I really want to hug you right now and I know we can’t… but that’s very true."

Phillip replied: "Thank you so much. What a lovely present. It’s beautiful, and thank you Tom as well, thank you so much."

