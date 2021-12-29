Rose Ayling-Ellis shares mind-blowing photo and Giovanni Pernice can't help but react The Strictly winner is spending Christmas with her family

Strictly Come Dancing might have come to an end, but the show is still very much in winner Rose Ayling-Ellis' "system".

The star, who lifted the glitterball trophy alongside professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice earlier this month, shared an incredible picture of herself and her brother Jacob and wow!

The EastEnders star could be seen on a beach alongside her sibling performing the same lift she and Giovanni performed on the Strictly final during their showdance to Leanne Rhymes' Some Say Love.

"Strictly you're still not out of my system," she captioned the fun picture, which saw her smile towards the camera.

Rose and her brother Jacob have been practicing some Strictly moves during their holidays

Giovanni, who is spending Christmas in Italy alongside his family, was quick to react, writing: "Well done!!!!" alongside three smiling emojis with love hearts.

His comment was a hit with fans of the pair who praised the duo's partnership and expressed their hope of seeing them perform together again soon.

"My fav partners on Strictly," one declared, whilst another added: "Seems odd seeing her do that with anyone other than you. Looking forward to seeing you Gio in April and May, can't wait."

The pair have become very good friends since meeting back in September

Rose, 27, and Giovanni, 31, have forged an incredible friendship after spending the past four months together. Following the final, Rose paid tribute to Giovanni and called him her "best friend".

In a heartfelt post dedicated to Giovanni, the deaf actress shared a series of unseen snaps from Strictly's behind-the-scenes and wrote: "I'm dedicating this post to the most wonderful human ever, Giovanni."

She continued: "The person who was there everyday with me for four months, who knows truly what this journey has been for me, the reason why I have become confident within myself. He came into my world and brought the best out of me. I cannot thank him enough for all the work and effort to make me become the dancer that I am today."