Tracee Ellis Ross pays beautiful tribute to bell hooks following her death

Tracee Ellis Ross was left feeling heartbroken on Thursday as news of the death of author and feminist bell hooks, whose penname was stylised in lower-case letters, spread.

DISCOVER: Tracee Ellis Ross' stunning home is the ultimate zen den – a tour

The Girlfriends star showed two photos of bell on her social media feeds, and penned a moving tribute to the late campaigner, who died at the age of 69 from kidney failure. "bell hooks. Thank you for knowledge, the language, the vision, the power and the love you have given us all," Tracee wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross has emotional reunion with her father

She added: "While your transition is a huge loss for our community, your life and your life's work will continue be a gift for generations to come.

SEE: Tracee Ellis Ross pulls out all the stops in just a blazer - and her shoes are unreal

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross looks drop dead gorgeous in 'red liquid' gown

She also shared a quote from the late author which read: "If any female feels she need anything beyond herself to legitimate and validate her existence, she is already giving away her power to be self-defining, her agency."

The star's tribute left fans speechless, as many only commented with tearful face, heart or praying emojis.

The star posted an emotional tribute

Others left poignant tributes, as one said: "bell hooks was such an instrumental person and author in my life! Rest in Power..."

A second recalled: "I remember the first time I read hooks in college. It was just 'wow'," and a third posted: "RIP Gloria [her name]. You were an iconic voice author, activist, and trailblazer to the world & your legacy will live on forever you'll be missed."

SEE: Tracee Ellis Ross gives off Jessica Rabbit vibes for new photoshoot

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross is brilliant in head-to-toe Balenciaga

Earlier this month, the daughter of Diana Ross had some more sad news to share with fans, as she revealed she had filmed for the final episode of Black-ish.

Alongside a photo of her with her co-star, Anthony Anderson, and several other photos and videos from the party, she wrote: "It is so hard to say goodbye to the @blackishabc family. But, I leave full of joy and pride.

Fans left supportive comments under her post

"It was an honor to go to work every day, to create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television.

"It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway. Blackish was a place where I could shine and be free.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross is a pure water baby in an all-natural bikini video

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross looks stunning in sheer bodysuit and knee-high boots

"Let this show be a promise of what is to come, let the space we leave in our departure be an invitation for an eternity of black women leads who reflect the truth of who we are in the world and more shows that shift the narrative so that we can be seen in our fullness, and reflected as the important, loving, powerful humans that we are.

"@blackishabc's farewell season premieres January 4, 2022. #blackish."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.