Katharine McPhee poses in red hot swimsuit as she defends husband's bikini comments

Katharine McPhee's husband, David Foster, has been under fire this week after posting a picture of his wife in a bikini and referencing her post-baby body.

The photo showed the new mother-of-one sitting in the grass whilst wearing a black bikini. Captioning the post, the 72-year-old father-of-six wrote: "What baby!" - making reference to Katharine's post-baby figure after welcoming son Rennie in February.

Many fans rushed to comment on the post, calling the caption a "bad taste comment" and "tone deaf".

Now, Katharine has come to his defence in a post of her own, in which she looks stunning whilst posing in a one-shouldered red swimsuit.

Katharine looked sensational in a red swimsuit as she defended husband David's comments

"OK, the press around my husband's photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol," she began.

"I'm sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can't deal with it maybe this helps. I've struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I've gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do.

"I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I've had zero pressure from anyone. I've let my body do its thing and found a great workout. That's it."

David was called "tone deaf" for his comment

She continued: "And guess what? I'll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life... Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let's say… 'oh that's nice he thinks his wife is hot.' I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate byyeeee."

Friends and fans rushed to comfort the actress, with Debra Messing commenting: "Brava! And send me your workout."

Rachel Zoe remarked: "You get them lady, you look [fire emojis] and I love that David Foster is crushing on his wife… haters gonna hate."