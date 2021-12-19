Christie Brinkley embraces the Christmas spirit in a red mini dress Christmas comes but once a year

Christie Brinkley certainly isn't one to shy away from bringing the festive cheer to social media, perfectly doing so with her latest post.

The supermodel shared a throwback shot of herself posing alongside Santa while celebrating Christmas at Wall Street in New York City.

She held aloft a bottle of her brand of Bellissima Prosecco while posing in a red mini dress that showed off her endlessly toned legs.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley wows fans with very unexpected Christmas tree

In fact, her entire ensemble was red, to match the festive mood, featuring a coat and strappy pointed heels, plus Santa's sack which she held onto with him. She wore her hair in a shorter, bobbed cut in a change from her signature long locks.

The picture not only marked a throwback but also a look at what was coming up for Christie, as she shared: "Flashback to Christmas on Wall Street NYC with Santa…and Flash forward to TOMORROW!

"I'll be on Headline News Week End Express on @hlnoriginals with my #betterforyou #organic #vegan and #zerosugar and very delicious @bellissimaprosecco. PS. And if you sleep in, you can probably catch it later it will repeat throughout the day."

The supermodel got in on the Christmas cheer in an all-red ensemble

Fans flooded the comments with compliments for Christie's outfit and style, with one saying: "Santa's chicest helper ever‼️"

Another wrote: "Beautiful As Always," with a third saying: "You look insanely young here. My goodness!! Have fun with your segment…. You are always even more bubbly than that Prosecco."

The entrepreneur is clearly loving the festive season and during her recent appearance on Nick Cannon's talk show, she proved her love for the holidays in another gorgeous ensemble.

The 67-year-old dazzled fans in a tight high-neck ribbed mini dress with long sleeves. She completed the look with a black belt that highlighted her tiny waist, her blonde hair in loose waves and her signature bold lipstick.

Christie and Nick looked very festive with their gorgeous outfits

She also wore a pair of glossy black boots that perfectly pulled together the whole outfit as she excitedly danced while on set.

