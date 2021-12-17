Michael Strahan pleads for help in desperate missing person case He was sending prayers

Michael Strahan used his social media platform for a heartbreaking reason on Thursday when he made a plea to his 1.4million followers to help police find a missing woman.

The Good Morning America host shared a clip from their show, in which they urged anyone with information to please assist in the search for Mercedes Clement, who has been missing for a year.

Alongside the clip, Michael wrote: "PLEASE HELP FIND Mercedes Clement. We need all your help. Praying for Mercedes and her family.

WATCH: Michael Strahan makes urgent plea for help in missing person case of Mercedes Clement

"The Gazotti's are still searching for answers to her disappearance and Dallas PD are hoping a spotlight on her case could bring in the tips they desperately need to solve it.

"If you have any information about Mercedes Clement, please call 1-877-373-TIPS

More on this story tonight on @nightline."

Michael spoke to her devastated family and gave an update on the case which has been ongoing for more than a year.

Mercedes has been missing since October 2020

The mother-of-one was last seen on CCTV footage walking across the parking lot of an apartment complex in Dallas, Texas, accompanied by a man who enters his home.

Security footage was stopped for a portion of time and she was never seen or heard from again.

Her family have been patroling the streets and searching for her ever since.

As a parent-of-four Michael knows the agony Mercedes family must be going through

"Mercedes was just a gift," said her mother. "She was always saving her money for the homeless people. She had a heart of gold."

Police fear something has happened to her and while they do have some people of interest, the family worry the case is starting to run cold and they want to shed light on it once more.

If you have any information about Mercedes Clement, please call 1-877-373-TIPS.

