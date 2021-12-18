Michael Strahan left in 'utter shock' over unbelievable Keanu Reeves movie fact he never knew Did you know this?

Michael Strahan may consider himself a movie buff but when he was delivered Matrix news by Keanu Reeves himself, nothing could wipe the look of shock from his face.

The GMA host was interviewing the star of the blockbuster franchise for a segment on his show, and what he discovered blew him away.

MORE: Michael Strahan pleads for help in missing person case

He posted a clip of their chat and also a scene from the film on Instagram and the caption said it all.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan rockets into space

"Sat down with Keanu Reeves as he heads back to #TheMatrix," he wrote. "I was in utter shock to hear the leap in the movie was real! I will go to space but I'm not jumping off a building! Lol."

One look at the memorable scene he was talking about in which Keanu leaps from a building, and you'll understand Michael's shocked reaction.

MORE: Michael Strahan talks 'surviving everyday' in heartbreaking confession about high school

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan joined by all his children during special beach celebration

"The leap that we take in the film. There is no CGI in that," the Point Break actor confirmed to Michael. "I had to train to jump off the building. It was about 44 stories and then you had to walk up a couple more."

Michael was shocked at the stunt Keanu performed

The TV star's face said it all as he wore a look of absolute horror.

So it may be a little surprising that just days ago, Michael rocketed into space for an adventure of a lifetime on the Blue Origin spacecraft.

MORE: Michael Strahan left disappointed following bad news

READ: Michael Strahan's mom shares glimpse inside star's NY home

After a delay due to unfavorable weather conditions, Michael took off successfully at a little past 10am ET on 11 December near the rural town of Van Horn, Texas.

Michael recently took time off GMA to rocket into space

Michael took treasured possessions with him on the trip, previously revealing that he would take his retired Giants jersey, a Hall of Fame ring, a Super Bowl ring, and "special watches", as well as "the most special thing to me", the shell casings that were fired from the gun at his father's military funeral.

While it was a short flight of just 11 minutes, Michael was blown away by the experience.

After landing safely, he was heard saying as he left the capsule: "That was beyond. I want to go back."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.