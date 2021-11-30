Tracee Ellis Ross makes a splash in a shower selfie with a big difference We weren't expecting this

Tracee Ellis Ross delivered a rather wet message for her fans when she shared a selfie from the shower which showed off her silly side.

The actress and daughter of Diana Ross posed in a strappy yellow top and was laughing her head off in a snapshot she posted on Instagram.

Tracee was promoting her range Pattern Beauty and did so by putting some of her products down her top.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross slips into the bath to promote her Pattern Beauty range

The Black-ish star clearly didn't have enough hands to carry the bundle of beauty products and so she had to find an alternative storage place.

Tracee's face said it all as she bore a huge smile and seemed to find the situation amusing too.

The post was promoting some Black Friday deals and she also included a video of herself wearing the most fabulous pair of red glasses.

Tracee displayed two unique looks

While the deals may well now be over, there's no doubt there will be some more exciting products and gifts from Pattern Beauty ready for the holiday season.

Tracee's brand is all about natural hair products, "done right," according to her website. There are all manners of serums, shampoos and conditioners to bring out the very best in your tresses.

Tracee certainly has a lot on her plate right now, but she'll soon have a little more time on her hands as her show Black-ish is coming to an end after eight seasons.

Black-ish's last season is airing in the new year

She brought some fans to tears when she recently reminded them that the show would soon be no more.

With a series of then-and-now photos of the cast, she wrote: "How it started, how it’s ending! Start your new year off with @blackishabc’s farewell season premiere on Jan 4, and watch seasons 1-7 on @hulu! #blackish."

The promotional photos were a touch of nostalgia for fans who are devastated to say goodbye to the hit show.

