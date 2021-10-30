Jamie Redknapp and sons look so dapper in suits for stunning wedding photos Jamie married Frida earlier this month

Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson recently tied the knot and the former footballer shared some photos from before and during the event featuring his sons, Charley and Beau.

Jamie shared three shots on his social media channels on Saturday of his "best men" and he and his sons looked so alike. In the first photo, Jamie stood with his sons and a close friend after they'd had a suit fitting and the group looked so dapper standing together as Jamie wrapped his arms around his boys. Although Beau returned the sweet gesture, Charley stoically stood with his hands in his pockets.

A second shot from the wedding saw Charley sat at the groom's table and stood up, presumably about to give a speech, while the final shot was captured during Jamie's best man's speech, and the 48-year-old was laughing uproariously at something that had been said.

"And me best men," Jamie shared, alongside a heart emoji.

Earlier on Saturday, the star had shared some wedding photos that captured his beautiful bride, as he explained: "We wanted to share some moments from our special day. It was a very small intimate wedding with friends and family.

"Thanks so much for all the kind messages. @davidyarrow it was an honour to have you there to capture it."

Jamie and his sons looked so dapper

Fans were stunned by all the gorgeous shots as one wrote: "Looking sharp boys," and a second posted: "How smart do the boys look?"

A third commented: "So lovely!!! Congratulations. Bride looking beautiful," and a fourth added: "Massive congrats to you both, hope you had an amazing day."

The couple looked smitten with each other the morning after their surprise wedding, with Jamie helping his pregnant spouse with the luggage as they left their hotel.

Jamie shares his sons with ex-wife Louise Redknapp

Dressed in a camel-coloured coat, 37-year-old Frida appeared to be in great spirits as she flashed a smile. She also wore a black hoodie and leggings, styling the low-key look with a black leather handbag and trainers.

The couple surprised fans when they were pictured moments after they tied the knot at Chelsea Registry Office. They were then joined by a whole host of guests - including Christine and Frank Lampard - for the reception at Scott's Restaurant.

Jamie's proud parents, Sandra and Harry Redknapp, took to their social media sites to share some gorgeous snaps from the big day. "Thanking Frida & Jamie for a lovely day and wishing them every happiness for the future," gushed Sandra, alongside a snap showing Jamie and Frida holding hands and smiling at each other during their ceremony.

