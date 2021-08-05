Joe Swash shocked by son Harry's appearance as he shares rare photo The star is one proud dad!

Joe Swash is making the most of son Harry's summer holidays. This week, the proud father headed out for lunch with his eldest child - and shared his disbelief at how big the 14-year-old has become.

Joe, 39, shared a sweet snapshot showing Harry sat at a table in a fast-food restaurant and beaming for the camera. "I can't believe how big my little boy's got!" he wrote. "But he's grown into such a handsome young man."

The image sparked a huge response from fans with a number noting the similarities between father and son. "He has your smile Joe!" one told the star, with a second echoing: "Looks so much like you."

Others could see a strong resemblance to Harry’s younger brother Rex - Joe's two-year-old son with fiancée Stacey Solomon. "Rex looks just like Harry!" one follower stated. "Rex looks a lot like him here!" a second wrote.

Proud Joe has shared a rare photo of his eldest son, Harry

Joe shares Harry with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous; the former couple split shortly after their son's arrival in 2007.

In a candid conversation on Dave Berry's Dadpod podcast last year, Joe admitted: "With my first child, Harry, there was a period where mine and Harry's mum's relationship affected my relationship with him.

Fans noted the strong resemblance between Joe and his two sons

"I didn't get to see him for a period of time, so I missed out on quite a lot. Now, me and my son Hal, we spend all the time together.

"He's, like, my shadow. I love him, but there was a period where I just couldn't see this happening in the future. So, I did miss out quite a lot of Hal growing up, as a baby."

Stacey is a mum to three boys - and is expecting a baby girl

As well as being a dad to Harry and Rex, Joe is also a step-father to Stacey's sons, Zachary, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton. The couple are set to welcome their second child together, a baby girl, later this year.

