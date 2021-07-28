Joe Swash shares very rare photo of sister – and you might recognise her! The siblings have worked together in the past

Joe Swash is one proud big brother! The former EastEnders star took to Instagram this week to show his support for his sister Shana's new business enterprise – Swash and Jones Coffee.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Joe shared rare footage and photos of Shana and her boyfriend Nick as they posed in their new coffee stall. "Super proud of my little sister and her partner," he captioned the posts.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon films Joe Swash getting a new piercing

Soap fans will already be acquainted with 30-year-old Shana. She famously appeared in EastEnders alongside Joe after being cast as his on-screen sister Demi Miller from 2004 until 2006. The siblings left the BBC show at the same, with their characters relocating to the Cotswolds to start a new life with mum Rosie.

Joe proudly shared a new snapshot of his sister Shana

Joe previously admitted he would "definitely be interested in returning to EastEnders". The 39-year-old – who starred as Mickey Miller – told BangShowbiz: "If they ever phone up, it would definitely something I would think about.

"I think they need to bring back the whole family – the whole shebang. It would be nice to work with my sister Shana again."

Shana appeared alongside Joe in EastEnders

It's an exciting time for Joe. The actor and fiancée Stacey Solomon are expecting their second child together – a baby sister for their two-year-old son Rex. Joe is also a dad to 14-year-old Harry from his previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey, meanwhile, is a mum of three boys; Rex and his big brothers, Zachary, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton.

Pregnant Stacey is a proud mum to three boys

Just last week, Stacey revealed that Joe and Leighton had gone for matching ear piercings – despite Joe's apprehension. "Leighton was done in 30 seconds not a flinch, Joe on the other hand…," she told fans.

"Honestly the poor woman couldn't get near those lobes...in the end we all lost it with him. Until she finally just went for it. G-d love her. But omg I can't stop laughing now because we are home and he hates it. All of that hahaha."

