Stacey Solomon rushes back to hospital after son Rex's temperature 'spikes' The Loose Women star is pregnant with her fourth child

Stacey Solomon has revealed that her youngest son Rex was rushed back to hospital after his temperature "spiked" on Thursday. The second visit comes days after the two-year-old suffered a "nightmare" fall which saw him immediately having surgery.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three shared the news with her followers and confessed it had been the "longest, most emotional week".

She uploaded a candid picture of herself wearing a face mask, while Rex - whom she shares with fiancé Joe Swash - was cuddled up to her chest in hospital.

Stacey wrote: "Aw guys… We are back in triage because Rex's temperature has been spiking tonight. They're sure it's all OK but because he's little and post-op they won't take any risks, so looks like we are in for the long haul tonight."

She added: "It's been the longest, most emotional week. I honestly don't know how I've even got one eyelash still on."

Earlier this week, Stacey revealed Rex had suffered a nasty fall in the garden at the weekend and needed stitches – a terrible ordeal which left Joe in tears. "We had a nightmare yesterday," she said.

Stacey shared this snap with little Rex

"Rex fell over in the garden and we were like, 'Up you get.' Then we looked and it was not an 'up you get' situation. He hurt his lip so we took him into A&E and he had some little butterfly strips put on."

She continued: "I'm going back today to get him proper stitches, because it's in a really awkward place. But he was so good and he didn't make a sound. He was just like: 'Yeah, fix it,' to the doctor. But he was so good."

Stacey, 31, then turned the phone to her partner and remarked: "Joe on the other hand..." To which, Joe replied: "Honestly, when the kids are hurt I panic like nobody's business."

The Loose Women star then said light-heartedly: "He had to leave the room and he was crying. Bless your soul. I'll be looking after Joe today more than Rex - I love you."

