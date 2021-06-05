Simon Cowell and girlfriend Lauren Silverman share tender kiss during amorous display at Epsom Derby The couple first got together in 2013

Simon Cowell and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman attended the Epsom Derby on Saturday and the couple were pictured sharing a kiss on the balcony.

MORE: America's Got Talent judges' children: Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and more

Simon was looking incredibly dapper in a suit coat with grey trousers and a tie as he and the family enjoyed themselves on the balcony.

Meanwhile, Lauren looked like she could've been a bride at a wedding in a beautiful white gown with a floral headpiece.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell enjoys birthday celebrations with son Eric

At one point Lauren and Simon were pictured sharing a kiss as the couple's children watched the event.

Another photo saw Lauren kissing her boyfriend on the cheek as he attempted to keep his eyes on the races.

The pair were joined by their son, Eric, and Lauren's son from her previous marriage, Adam.

The twosome looked just as dapper as Simon with Adam almost mirroring Simon's attire, just with some navy trousers instead, and Eric wearing a white shirt with navy trousers.

Simon also reunited with old friend Piers Morgan, who was wearing a blue suit to the event.

The couple shared a tender kiss on the balcony

"Derby Day! Simon and I are backing these two well-fancied fillies," Piers wrote in a tweet as he stood alongside Simon, Lauren and his wife Celia Walden.

MORE: Simon Cowell's son Eric looks so grown up in adorable Easter pictures

MORE: Simon Cowell's surprising Mother's Day celebration

Simon recently thrilled fans when he returned to Instagram, in order to praise a recent interview he did with friend Kelly Clarkson.

Sharing photos from the interview, he captioned the post: "Always great to see my great friend Kelly. And really loved the interview @kellyclarkson @kellyclarksonshow."

Simon has gone quiet on social media in recent months after he broke his back in a 2020 bike accident. He recently chatted about the accident on the Today Show, and showed the "crime scene" during the episode.

He explained: "Where Terry [Crews] is pretty much sitting here, that's where it was... We actually do have it on security cameras."

The couple have been together since 2013

"Why would you keep that?" quizzed Today star Natalie Morales, before Howie Mandel joked: "Because we're having a watch party after this," to which Simon jokily responded: "Yeah, we’re going to cheer ourselves up."

Heidi Klum then asked Simon where blood was coming from, with the X Factor judge revealing: "Everywhere! My elbows… there are blood marks somewhere," he added pointing again at the ground.

Simon was rushed to hospital last August, with his spokesperson later confirming he had broken his back. "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," they said at the time.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.