Kristen Bell wished her good friend a happy birthday with a selection of never-before-seen photos, but many fans were left confused by some of them.

The Frozen star took to Instagram with the images including one poolside picture.

The blonde in the photo was smiling for the camera and wearing a one-shouldered, silver swimsuit - only it wasn't Kristen, it was the birthday girl.

WATCH: Kristen Bell wears a bikini for cryofreezing treatment

The caption read: "Happiest birthday to the most creative, craftiest, most driven, most practical #Mombshell I am lucky to know.

"@erikajaye you are so much fun to be around, always have the greatest dress up ideas, you give tirelessly to other people, and I couldn’t imagine not having you as a friend. Thanks for inspiring us all in so many ways."

Fans wished her well but were also astounded by just how much she looked like Kristen in the photo and thought it was her.

Kristen shared a selection of photos for her friend's birthday

In fact, it appears Kristen was actually lying in the background in her favorite purple two-piece.

It wasn't just that photo which fans were falling over, however. In another, Kristen and her friends were enjoying a beer with none-other-than F1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo. Not that she mentioned that in the caption.

Numerous fans commented on the Formula One pro dropping into the photo and wrote: "You're friends with Daniel Ricciardo," and, "OMG it's DC."

They recently celebrated Dax's birthday too

Kristen appeared to be enjoying herself with friends in Ojai, California, and it turns out plenty of fans called the town their home.

The actress recently celebrated her husband Dax Shepard's birthday and wrote a touching tribute to him on Instagram.

"To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine," it read. "Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life.

"Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups. None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud."

