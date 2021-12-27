Kristen Bell pays touching tribute following heartbreaking loss

Kristen Bell has paid a touching tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death on 26 December.

The Frozen star took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of herself with the late Archbishop, expressing her sadness over his passing. She penned: "Arch we will miss you. Thank you for all the peaceful effort you put into the human race [red heart emoji]."

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who won the Nobel Peace prize in 1984 for his part in helping to end the apartheid system in South Africa, sadly passed away aged 90 on Boxing Day.

The Hollywood star's tribute followed the Queen's heartfelt statement, in which she said: "I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.

"I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humor. Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland, and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem."

Kristen paid tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who introduced their son, Archie, to the Archbishop back in 2019 during their royal tour of South Africa, also shared a statement.

"Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world," they said.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away aged 90

"It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – 'Arch and The Arch' he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence. He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all."

A statement on behalf of Desmond's family from Dr Ramphela Mamphele, acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust, read: "Ultimately, at the age of 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town this morning," reported Sky News.

