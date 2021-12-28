Amanda Holden stuns in tiny string bikini as she soaks up sun in the Maldives The Heart FM star looks incredible

Amanda Holden and her family decided to jet away for a sun-soaked Christmas this year, celebrating the festive season together in the Maldives.#

During their time away, Amanda has been keeping her fans up-to-date with a series of stunning snapshots – and her latest post will really get fans talking!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 50-year-old shared a close-up photo showing her posing in the surf in a tiny snakeskin string bikini that perfectly highlighted her toned figure.

Amanda can be seen looking back over her shoulder, with her tousled hair left loose around her shoulders. And she looks incredible.

Amanda looks incredible in her latest holiday photo

Despite her flawless physique, mum-of-two Amanda doesn’t follow a gruelling fitness routine – nor does she diet. "You have to enjoy life," she previously told MailOnline. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

She further added: "I like to keep active. But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."

The star shares two daughters with husband Chris Hughes

Amanda is also an advocate for yoga. "I'm so grateful to my body after what it has been through," she explained. "I got into yoga because after Hollie was born I'd been on a ventilator and I had a lot of lung problems.

"Kundalini yoga is all about breath work, so I took it on to build my strength. A lot of people advised me to do it for calmness, too. I don't really sit still, I'm always on the go."

The 50-year-old has an enviable figure

"There's one exercise called the Breath Fire which is great for abs," Amanda added. "But it's also a good pick-me-up when you're tired – honestly, it's better than a cup of coffee! My body got strong and any excess fat disappeared. It's definitely made my tummy flatter."

