Sebastian Stan delights fans with latest career news The actor stars in a much anticipated new biopic

Sebastian Stan is gearing up to unveil a shocking transformation. The Marvel star finally revealed videos from his latest project, and it has stunned fans.

MORE: Sebastian Stan looks so different after unexpected off-screen makeover

Sebastian stars alongside Lily James in a new Hulu biopic, Pam & Tommy, about the tumultuous romance between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Both stars underwent shocking transformations that left them unrecognizable as themselves, but identical to the stars they portray.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sebastian Stan's girlfriend shares never-before-seen footage in honor of his birthday

Upon the release of the series' trailer, fans flooded Sebastian's Instagram in disbelief over his new tattooed and pierced looks.

"What the heck I thought it was the actual Tommy Lee" one fan commented among a slew of other comments complimenting his newfound –albeit temporary – rockstar looks.

MORE: Sebastian Stan receives dozens of heartfelt messages following inspirational post

Along with co-star Lily, the hearthrob celebrated his new series with yet another exciting career update: the pair are the new cover stars of Variety's upcoming issue.

Sebastian completely transformed for the role of Tommy Lee

The stars abandoned their punk-rock transformation for the photoshoot and in turn dressed in sleek yet glamorous looks. Lily dazzled in a sultry sequin dress, while Sebastian looked smart in a silky black suit and a buzz cut.

The pair of course were quick to acknowledge how unrecognizable they looked in the series, even to one another.

MORE: Marvel star Sebastian Stan shares sweetest throwback to 1986

MORE: Sebastian Stan reveals only way he'd accept the role of young Luke Skywalker in Star Wars

They spent the majority of their time together in costume and they explained to Variety: "It was surreal to do even [this] shoot. We were like, 'Oh, hey, so that’s what you look like!'"

Sebastian and Lily appear on the latest cover of Variety

Fans equally obsessed over Sebastian's more dapper look for the cover, commenting in support: "Future Emmy winner Sebastian Stan" and: "Why are they so perfect?"

Pam & Tommy is out on Hulu on 2 February.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.