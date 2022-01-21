Miranda Lambert praised by fans as she 'lets guard down' in new documentary Miranda Lambert stars in The Marfa Tapes

Miranda Lambert has been praised by fans for "letting her guard down" in a brand new documentary. The 38-year-old stars in the new film The Marfa Tapes, which offers a glimpse inside the making of the 2021 album of the same name, which was recently nominated for Best Country Album at the Annual Grammy Awards.

In a clip from the three-hour long documentary, which also features candid interviews and behind-the-scene footage from the recording session, which took place over five days in November 2020, Miranda bravely opens up about life in Marfa, a small art town in west Texas, admitting: "I think you let your guard down out here, you're free to be you."

Later, she shares that they are "taking people on a really raw and intimate journey."

"You got nothing else to lean on here, man, you got sky and desert and emotion," add her collaborators, Jack Ingham and Jon Randall.

"We’re taking y’all on our journey through Marfa, TX and the making of our album in #TheMarfaTapesFilm. Watch it now on @paramountplus," Miranda captioned the post.

"Awestruck by all three of you artists. Wonderful, down to earth human and inspiring. It left me peaceful and warm," one fan shared on her social media pages after watching, as another called it "so raw and beautiful".

"Love how down to earth you are @mirandalambert it's so good!" said another as many commented with heart emojis and praised the movie.

The Marfa Tapes record was mainly recorded outdoors with just a pair of mics and acoustic guitars.

Miranda has kicked off a busy year with the documentary, and she will also be returning to the stage, with country superstar confirming "round two" of The Bandwagon Tour – her co-headlining tour with Little Big Town that first went on the road in 2018.

She told her fans: "The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town is BACK. This is one of the most fun tours I've ever done. See y'all for round two! Presale begins Jan 11."

The 15-date tour – which will also see Miranda and Little Big Town joined by special guests The Cadillac Three – kicks off in Houston, TX, on 6 May before stops in Charleston, SC, West Palm Beach, FL, Cincinnati, OH, and wrapping up in Camden, NJ, on 11 June.

