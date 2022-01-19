Miranda Lambert feels 'fired up' as she shares important message about music and creativity Miranda is about to go back out on tour

Miranda Lambert has taken to Instagram to offer a glimpse into her musical mindset. The country star shared a quote by Vince Gill that hinted at the "awkward time" artists face in the modern world when "creative brains are being sorely mistreated".

Miranda regrammed the original post from musician Courtney Patton, and added: "I needed a little fire today. Preach, Vince." The full quote reads: "The devaluation of music and what it's now deemed to be worth is laughable to me. My single cost 99 cents. That's what a [single] cost in 1960. On my phone, I can get an app for 99 cents that makes fart noises - the same price as the thing I create and speak to the world with."

It continued: "Some would say the fart app is more important. It's an awkward time.

"Creative brains are being sorely mistreated."

Artists have long struggled with how to make money from their art as streaming services overtake physical sales. Taylor Swift was one of the few to pull her albums from several services over royalty payments, and as part of her 2018 deal with Universal Music Group made it a stipulation that UMG will share proceeds from the expected sale of its Spotify equity to artists, and make them non-recoupable against earnings.

Miranda recently released The Marfa Tapes, which was recently nominated for Best Country Album at the Annual Grammy Awards, and a new documentary will feature candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from recording.

Miranda gave this insight into her musical mindset

She has also promised fans a ninth album is "not far away,' and she recently released a new single, If I Were A Cowboy.

The 37-year-old is also going back out on tour with Little Big Town; the two artists will be going back out on the road together for round two of their Bandwagon Tour.

Miranda is sure to be joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she wed in 2019 and who retired from the police force in 2020.

Miranda and Brendan wed in 2019

"I'm so excited, we have such a blast on this tour and I can't wait to see y'all," she told fans in a video, with a big smile on her face.

"It's one of the best memories I have of being on the road, being out with Little Big Town on the Bandwagon tour, so let's do it again!"

The Bandwagon tour will return in May and will feature a 15-date tour kicking off in Houston, TX, on 6 May before stops in Charleston, SC, West Palm Beach, FL, Cincinnati, OH, and wrapping up in Camden, NJ, on 11 June.

