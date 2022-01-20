Amanda Holden sparkles in sheer top for glam appearance

Amanda Holden is rarely short of compliments when she steps out for her Heart Radio show, but she has pulled out all the stops for a new red carpet appearance.

The star joined her fellow Britain's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams at The London Palladium as she prepared to film auditions for the upcoming competition. Dressed to impress, Amanda rocked a lilac ensemble including the most incredible sparkly top. Layered over a nude-coloured bra, her sheer top featured long sleeves and cut-out shoulders, and it was embellished with hundreds of crystals.

She teamed it with high-waisted flared trousers that highlighted her toned waist, a matching bag and coordinating heels. Gorgeous!

Beauty-wise, Amanda wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail with strands framing her face and enhanced her sun-kissed holiday glow with dewy skin and pink lips.

The BGT judge looked stunning in a sheer embellished top and lilac trousers

This comes shortly after the radio presenter donned a yellow bodycon dress to announce BGT has returned to filming. She posted two photographs along with the caption: "We are back!! Filming @bgt. Reunited with my tv family."

Amanda's knockout outfit was a David Koma midi dress that features a racy lace-up detail at the neck and leg. The asymmetric style retails for £1,320 and is available to buy online from Net-A-Porter.

She paired her striking dress with barely-there transparent heels, white nails, straightened hair and a slick of pink lipstick.

Amanda rocked a yellow cut-out dress earlier in the week

The 50-year-old and her husband Chris share two daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, nine, who fully support their mum's bold outfit choices in public, but have one pet peeve at home.

Speaking to Celia Walden, who is married to good friend Piers Morgan, in The Telegraph's Stella magazine, Amanda revealed that her daughters aren't annoyed by her 'skimpy outfits', as Celia called them in the interview.

"What really annoys them is that I'm naked at home. Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexi wearing only my shower cap and she screamed, 'Mum! I'm on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?'" she added.

