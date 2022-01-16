Stacey Solomon flooded with support as she reveals heart-breaking reason for worry The Loose Women star is so caring

TV star Stacey Solomon melted her fans' hearts as she confessed she was feeling some guilt in her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

SEE: Joe Swash shares very rare photo with son Harry – fans all say the same thing

The devoted mum-of-four also loves her four-legged friends and revealed that she was concerned about her dachshund, Peanut, who seems to be missing the family's older dog Theo, who sadly died a few weeks ago.

Stacey took to the social media site to share a photo of little Peanut snuggled up with his head on Stacey's hand – and she revealed that she felt "bad" about considering getting the pup a new companion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals baby Rose's adorable habit

She captioned the image: "Why does my heart feel like [by] looking into a friend for Peanut I'm forgetting about Theo. I really want to make Peanut his bouncy happy playful self again and we have room in our hearts and home for another fur baby but I just feel so bad about it."

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals Loose Women future following maternity leave

READ: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share exciting wedding update

The Loose Women panellist went on: "Just wondering if anyone in the same boat felt this way? And so curious to know what you did? Love you lots, thank you in advance."

Stacey shared her feelings with her followers

The star's fans were quick to support her, as she revealed in a screenshot of some of the kind messages she received soon after sharing her post, which she shared over an image of Theo's grave.

"You gave Theo such a lovely life and she would want you to share that love and kindness with another animal that needs it," one of her followers replied.

"Don't feel bad, feel good about rehoming another cute dog," another agreed.

The star's fans rushed to empathise

A third chimed in: "I think Theo would want Peanut to have another playmate… what a very blessed and happy fur baby they will be."

The 32-year-old sweetly captioned her screenshot of the messages: "Honestly people moan about social media and it does have its downsides but it can also be the most kind, caring place. Love you all so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.